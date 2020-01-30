Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 929 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

