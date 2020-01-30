Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

