Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $246,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.14, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

