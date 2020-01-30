Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 519 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 325,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.