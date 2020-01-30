Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

