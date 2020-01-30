Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.44 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

