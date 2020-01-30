Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,024 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

