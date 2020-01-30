Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

