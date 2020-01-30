Chainlink Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.91 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $968.95 million and $163.91 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019851 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.