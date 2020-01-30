CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.11. 373,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,372. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
