Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.15. Cerus shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 5,576,426 shares traded.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

