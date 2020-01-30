Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 2.9%

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.05), approximately 13,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.14).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 million and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $1.60. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

