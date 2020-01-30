Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CETV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 20,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,398. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

CETV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

