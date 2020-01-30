Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ CETV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 20,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,398. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
CETV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
About Central European Media Enterprises
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.