CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $28.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CNP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
