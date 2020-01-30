CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $28.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

