Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 183,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,914. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $117,182.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

