Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.53

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.53 and traded as high as $132.25. Centamin shares last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 5,848,241 shares trading hands.

CEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

