CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. CEMIG has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIG shares. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

