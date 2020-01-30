CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
