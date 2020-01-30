CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Get CBTX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.