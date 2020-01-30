CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.45 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

