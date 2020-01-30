Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 829.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 314,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,407. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

