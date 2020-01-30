Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,994,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRZO stock remained flat at $$7.83 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $725.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.95.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

