Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carnival by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,850,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

