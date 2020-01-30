CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

KMX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 723,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

