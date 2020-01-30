CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.