CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 6.4%

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.05, 1,129,630 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 808,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $11,582,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

