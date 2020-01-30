Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

CDLX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,736. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,049 shares of company stock worth $39,900,301. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

