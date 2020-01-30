CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Announces Earnings Results

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

NYSE:CMO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 586,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

