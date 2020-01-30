Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $869,000 Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.06% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

