Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,923,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,341,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

