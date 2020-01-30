Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 563 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

