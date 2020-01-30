Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.40. 98,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,508. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.47.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

