Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.42. 34,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,202. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

