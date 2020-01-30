Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Caci International also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Get Caci International alerts:

NYSE CACI traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.08 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.