Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.50 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Neraex and LBank.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00640081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, CoinEgg, Kucoin, RightBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, BigONE, LBank, EXX, HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, Bibox, CoinTiger, BitMart, CoinEx, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

