Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 191,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

