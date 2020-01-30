Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
BY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 191,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
