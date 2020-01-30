Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

