Bulwark Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market cap of $295,810.00 and $31.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

