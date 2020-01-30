Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BBW stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,837. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $76,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

