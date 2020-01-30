Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Shares of NYSE:BFB opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

