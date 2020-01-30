Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.
Shares of NYSE:BFB opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83.
Brown-Forman Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.