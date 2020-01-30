Brown-Forman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BF.B shares. Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

