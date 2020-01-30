Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

BF.A stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 11,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,819. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

