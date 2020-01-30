Brokers Set Expectations for First Business Financial Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.12. 1,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

