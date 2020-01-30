Brokers Set Expectations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,663. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 765,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

