Brokers Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,013,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 214,866 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

