Brokers Offer Predictions for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

