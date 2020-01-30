Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target at $50.14

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of research firms have commented on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

URGN traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,342. The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares worth $74,795. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

