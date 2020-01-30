Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) PT at GBX 291.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.75 ($3.84).

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LON TSCO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 247.90 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 13,780,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.69. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

