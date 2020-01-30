Brokerages Set Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT at $26.33

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

EOLS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Evolus has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

