Brokerages Set Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $151.50

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CCMP traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.09. 180,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

