Brokerages Expect Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Announce ($0.33) EPS

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.